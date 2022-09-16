Home Cities Bengaluru

Comprehensive scheme for waste management in Bengaluru: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the State Government will come up with a comprehensive scheme for managing huge waste generated in Bengaluru each day.

Published: 16th September 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the State Government will come up with a comprehensive scheme for managing huge waste generated in Bengaluru each day. Responding to Congress MLC PR Ramesh on measures taken to process wet waste and funds allocated for it, Bommai said that the government has allocated Rs 600 crore for waste collection and processing this year and Rs 200 crore has been spent up to July end.

The CM said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) lacks a consistent and comprehensive plan to handle the waste. Referring to plans to generate power from wet waste, the CM said though there have been talks of generating power from waste for 20 years, not a single unit of energy was generated from waste. Waste is not waste if it is processed and converted into manure and the BBMP can even earn money, he said.

