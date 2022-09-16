Demolition drive at Nalapad Academy stayed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s demolition drive was put on hold after the Congress MLA NA Haris-owned Nalapad Academy management approached the High Court for a stay and demanded a joint survey. Following the development, the academy reportedly managed to get the stay till Friday as the case will again come up for hearing.

Talking to New Indian Express, Assistant Engineer, Belanduru Ward, Srinivasulu said, “Today (Thursday) there was no drive. Once direction comes from higher officials, we will resume the operation.” The Palike engineer had stated that Nalapad Academy had encroached 2.5 meter wide and 150.5 meter long stormwater drain at Survey No. 70/14.

