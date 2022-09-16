Karnataka HC to BBMP: Is parallel authority enquiring into SWD encroachments?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) whether removal of encroachments has been stayed, and if any parallel authority is enquiring into the storm water drain blockage issue.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, which issued directions recently to the state government and BBMP for clearing encroachments on storm water drains and preventing dumping of any kind of waste into such drains, asked BBMP these two questions during the hearing of a public interest litigation.

Seeking response from the BBMP on the CAG report on the rajakaluve issue, the court adjourned the hearing to Friday. This was after BBMP informed the court that it is in the process of removing the remaining 627 encroachments on rajakaluves, of the total 2,626 encroachments identified during 2016-17.

BBMP filed a statement before court that out of 2,626 encroachments, BBMP removed 428 encroachments in 2016-17, 1,502 encroachments in 2018-19 and 69 encroachments between August 30, 2022, and September 13, 2022. Thus, as on September 13, 2022, the BBMP has removed 1,999 encroachments.

“BBMP has taken all measures to ensure free flow of rainwater by clearing blockages and undertaken desilting of storm water drains from time to time,” BBMP told court. In compliance with the directions of the court, BBMP informed that it has set up a Citizens’ Grievances Redressal Cell in all the wards to address problems arising due to unprecedented rain.

Meanwhile, BBMP informed the court that it has identified 2,231 major potholes as on September 14, 2022, and of which, it has filled up 2,010 potholes. Pointing out that cement blocks are being used to fill potholes, the court observed that it is very unfortunate that residents themselves are found filling potholes in some parts of the city.

Expertise sought

It was also stated before the court that in order to implement its proposed plan to install sluice gates to lakes in the city to avoid floods during the rainy season, the chief engineer of BBMP (Lakes) on Tuesday wrote to the Secretary of the Minor Irrigation Department requesting their expertise and also consultants who have worked on installation of sluice gates. The letter was written after it came to know that the irrigation department installed maximum number of sluice gates for lakes in Chikkaballapura district.

