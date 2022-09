By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A division bench of Karnataka High Court will hear the appeal filed by the state government questioning the single judge’s order of quashing the CET-2022 ranking for undergraduate engineering courses.

The government also challenged the direction issued by the single judge to redo the ranking by taking marks obtained in Second PU exams and CET-2022 marks in a 50:50 ratio. The single judge passed the order recently while allowing a batch of petitions filed by CET repeaters.

