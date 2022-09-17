Home Cities Bengaluru

928 phones recovered from 105 robbers

The city’s Central West Division police have arrested 105 robbers, and have recovered 928 mobile phones worth around Rs 86 lakh.

City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy takes a look at the seized mobile phones in Bengaluru on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s Central West Division police have arrested 105 robbers, and have recovered 928 mobile phones worth around Rs 86 lakh. The arrests were made by North, West, South and West Division police. The accused would target people talking on mobile phones while walking on roads.

Of this, the Central Division police have arrested 30 suspects, and have recovered 121 mobile phones from them; the West Division police arrested 30 and recovered 334 phones; the South division police arrested 33 and recovered 342 phones, and the North Division police recovered 131 phones by arresting 12.

