Demolition drive Day 5: BBMP clears 11 encroachments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With BBMP’s demolition drive against encroachments on Storm Water Drains (SWD) entering the fifth day on Friday, the civic body removed 11 encroachments in Dasarahalli and Yelahanka zones. However, BBMP officials continued their “survey” in the worst-hit Mahadevapura zone where demolition drive was abruptly halted on the second day, a decision which had raised many eyebrows.

According to BBMP, 3 quarter gunta of encroached land on Nelgadaranahalli Road, Rukmini Nagar and Dasarahalli was cleared and in some areas, the residents agreed to clear some encroachments themselves. Palike senior officials directed the local engineers to keep track of the clearance undertaken by the residents.

While removal of encroachments continued in Yelahanka Zone, Kuvempunagar Ward, Singapore Layout on Friday, razing of walls and obstructions in Landmark Apartment was completed. BBMP said it will build a rajajkaluve in Singapore Layout once the drive is completed.

At Mahadevapura zone, survey work was intensified in Vagdevi Layout, Munnekolalu, Kasavanahalli Village, A.B.K Village in Doddakannahalli, Prestige Tech Park, Wipro, Sunny Brooks, Belattur Village, Sadaramangala Village, Inner Area of Billineni Sasa Apartment, Sai Garden Barangay, Varthur to Shilavantana Lake and other places. Bengaluru East Taluk Tahsildar from Revenue Department monitored the survey work.

People who have built houses on canals will be issued notices and given three days time by the Tahsildar. Mahadevapura zone Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade said the encroachment clearance operation, if required after the survey, will be carried out as per rules.



