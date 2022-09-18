Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP ignoring encroachments by EcoSpace: AAP

‘Mere eyewash, many buildings sitting on rajakaluve not being demolished’

Published: 18th September 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leaders point to a drain allegedly encroached by tech companies at Bellandur in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aam Aadmi Party members termed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s demolition drive at EcoSpace a mere ‘drama’. Flashing documents and also a mobile application showing a rajakaluve passing behind EcoSpace, Aam Aadmi Party unit head from Mahadevapura zone, Ashok Mruthyunjaya, said the encroachments by EcoSpace on Survey Numbers 50, 64 and 66 of Bellandur have not been cleared.Similarly, the Palike took up only minor demolition at the Nalapad Academy standing on SyNo 70, but did not even carry out any encroachment clearance drive of properties on Survey numbers 66, 67, 68 and 69 at Challaghatta, he said.

Ashok said he and his friends searched the path of the storm water drain using Dishaank mobile app and came across many buildings that are obstructing the drain. “EcoSpace has encroached drains on Survey numbers 50, 64 and 66, but the anti-encroachment drive is happening somewhere else. This is a mere eyewash. The BJP government is afraid of clearing the encroachments by big builders.

In Challaghatta, there are encroachments on survey numbers 66, 67, 68, 69 and 70, but BBMP is breaking only one wall of Sy No. 70, and not doing anything with encroachments on other survey numbers. How can water pass if only one wall is demolished? Is this just a drama by MLA Aravind Limbavali to show the people of Mahadevpura that encroachments are being cleared,” he asked.

Ashok said he and his team also found that only the homes of the poor and middle-income groups have been demolished. The BBMP has not cleared a road constructed on top of a drain at Maruti Layout adjoining AECS Layout to help apartment dwellers.

BBMP Chief Engineer, Mahadevapura Zone, Basavaraj Kabade said as per instructions, surveying and marking of storm water drain is on. “Whatever has to be done legally will be done. From Monday, we will resume the drive,” he added.

