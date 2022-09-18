Home Cities Bengaluru

No proposal to resume towing: Araga

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also against imposing the towing system which was previously in place, that had led to personnel harassing the motorists.

Published: 18th September 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that they have annulled the exams (File photo)

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said confirmed that there is no proposal to reinstate the towing system for Bengaluru, adding that the traffic police will take people-friendly measures to better manage the city’s traffic and parking facility after discussing it with experts. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also against imposing the towing system which was previously in place, that had led to personnel harassing the motorists.

“The government will hold a meeting with experts and police officers to develop a simplified, motorist-friendly towing traffic management policy which will be implemented after reviewing it,” Jnanendra said. In February this year, the state government had suspended towing vehicle from no-parking zones across the city after traffic police personnel assaulted a specially-abled woman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araga Jnanendra
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp