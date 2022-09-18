No proposal to resume towing: Araga

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said confirmed that there is no proposal to reinstate the towing system for Bengaluru, adding that the traffic police will take people-friendly measures to better manage the city’s traffic and parking facility after discussing it with experts. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also against imposing the towing system which was previously in place, that had led to personnel harassing the motorists.

“The government will hold a meeting with experts and police officers to develop a simplified, motorist-friendly towing traffic management policy which will be implemented after reviewing it,” Jnanendra said. In February this year, the state government had suspended towing vehicle from no-parking zones across the city after traffic police personnel assaulted a specially-abled woman.

