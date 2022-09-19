Bengaluru demolition drive worries NRI property buyers

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The demolition drive launched by civic authorities against alleged encroachment and illegal construction, which were blamed for several parts of Bengaluru getting inundated in the recent rain, has made Non-Resident Indian (NRI) property buyers wary about investing in the city.

Several NRIs have raised concerns about buying property in the city. Vinit Toila, from the UAE, said, “The news about the demolition of non-compliant properties in the city is a big worry for us, since we lack direct access to information on the ground.”

He added that while one faces hurdles when purchasing property in a different country, there is a need for reliable contacts to ensure that the said property is fully-compliant.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Saurabh Kumar, also from the UAE, opined that the demolition of illegal properties was cause for concern, and they would be careful about checking the compliance of any property in order to avoid such troubles later.

Saurabh also consulted some people around to check if all the RERA (Real Estate Regulation and Development) approvals were taken for the projects he had invested in.

Alok Priyadarshi, founder of Homely Yours, explained that NRIs were not very keen on investing in properties before Covid-19, but this scenario has since changed. Many NRIs expressed their interest in buying properties in Bengaluru, which has topped the list as India’s leading realty hub. Meanwhile, a 150-per cent rise was also witnessed in NRI investments. If NRIs were buying 500 properties in the past, this number rose up to almost 1,500, he said.

He added that the demolition drive is expected to affect the property market. Buyers in general are apprehensive, and NRIs will be more cautious about all aspects to avoid any complications once a piece of property is purchased.

