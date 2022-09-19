Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru demolition drive worries NRI property buyers

Several NRIs have raised concerns about buying property in the city.

Published: 19th September 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

A bulldozer razes an alleged encroachment, as part of BBMP’s demolition squad, at AECS layout in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The demolition drive launched by civic authorities against alleged encroachment and illegal construction, which were blamed for several parts of Bengaluru getting inundated in the recent rain, has made Non-Resident Indian (NRI) property buyers wary about investing in the city. 

Several NRIs have raised concerns about buying property in the city. Vinit Toila, from the UAE, said, “The news about the demolition of non-compliant properties in the city is a big worry for us, since we lack direct access to information on the ground.” 

He added that while one faces hurdles when purchasing property in a different country, there is a need for reliable contacts to ensure that the said property is fully-compliant. 

Echoing a similar sentiment, Saurabh Kumar, also from the UAE, opined that the demolition of illegal properties was cause for concern, and they would be careful about checking the compliance of any property in order to avoid such troubles later. 

Saurabh also consulted some people around to check if all the RERA (Real Estate Regulation and Development) approvals were taken for the projects he had invested in. 

Alok Priyadarshi, founder of Homely Yours, explained that NRIs were not very keen on investing in properties before Covid-19, but this scenario has since changed. Many NRIs expressed their interest in buying properties in Bengaluru, which has topped the list as India’s leading realty hub. Meanwhile, a 150-per cent rise was also witnessed in NRI investments. If NRIs were buying 500 properties in the past, this number rose up to almost 1,500, he said. 

He added that the demolition drive is expected to affect the property market. Buyers in general are apprehensive, and NRIs will be more cautious about all aspects to avoid any complications once a piece of property is purchased.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
demolition Bengaluru encroachments
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp