Bengaluru doctor murdered for uploading girlfriend’s nude pictures on social media

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Begur police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old doctor. The victim has been identified as Dr N Vikas, a native of Chennai, residing in BTM Layout. The accused are identified as Pratheesha, Susheel and Gowtham. The police are looking for another accused, Surya.

Pratheesha is Vikas’ girlfriend. She was upset with her boyfriend allegedly uploading her private pictures on social media. She had also informed her friends about it, who allegedly assaulted the victim with a floor-cleaning mop and plastic bottles. The doctor succumbed to his injuries in hospital, after being in coma for two days.

While checking Vikas’ laptop on September 8, Pratheesha found that he had uploaded her private pictures on social media. Shocked, she confronted him. She also informed her friend Susheel, who called the victim to his house. Both the doctor and his girlfriend went to Susheel’s house in New MICO Layout two days later, where Goutham and Surya were also present.

The group questioned the victim about the pictures, and later assaulted him. “The woman claimed that she had stepped out of the house to attend a phone call. When she returned after sometime, she found Vikas lying unconscious, and informed Vikas’ brother Vijay,” said an officer.

