Karnataka HC forms panel to inquire into implementation of CAG report

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on Monday after hearing a PIL.

Published: 20th September 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Directing that no authority should either conduct a parallel inquiry or pass orders on managing storm water drains, the Karnataka High Court constituted a three-member committee and asked it to submit a report on the measures taken by the BBMP on implementation of the recommendations of ‘Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Performance Audit of Management of Storm Water in Bengaluru Urban Area’.

“It was brought to our notice that a performance audit has been conducted on maintenance of SWDs and a report has been submitted by the CAG. Admittedly, the BBMP received the report in September 2021. BBMP’s counsel was unable to explain what substantial steps have been taken for the implementation of the recommendations,” the HC said.

Fix infra issues, BBMP told

The court also directed the BBMP to remove the remaining 626 encroachments on SWDs and submit reports to it every fortnight.  Granting 10 days time to fill the remaining 221 potholes using hot mix on major roads of the city, the court said that a PIL was filed in 2015 seeking directions to fill the potholes on major roads and arterial roads and also for removal of encroachments on SWDs/drainage system.

“From time to time, several directions have been issued by the court. Undoubtedly, the BBMP, a statutory body, has an obligation to repair and maintain roads. It also cannot be disputed that the citizens have the right to have roads without potholes for which corresponding responsibility vests on authorities”, the court said.

