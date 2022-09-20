‘KAS officer’ cons aged man right in deputy commissioner’s office

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 63-year-old vice-president of the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association, a resident of Ideal Homes in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, was cheated inside the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Ramanagara district by two unidentified miscreants.

One of the accused claimed to be a KAS officer and Assistant Commissioner. The victim, VH Rudraiah, had filed an arbitration case seeking more compensation from the government after his plot in Bidadi was acquired for NH-275, connecting Bengaluru and Bantwal. The accused called the victim, saying the case had been settled in his favour, with more compensation. He also asked the victim to be kind towards him and give him a gift in cash, for getting more compensation.

Rudraiah, who fell for the trap, went to the office and handed over Rs 1.7 lakh in cash. When the compensation amount was not transferred to his bank account, he grew suspicious and checked with the Tahsildar, only to realise he had been conned. Rudraiah filed a complaint on Saturday.

He told TNIE that he had filed an arbitration case in 2020 to claim more compensation since his land was a DC-converted plot. “On Friday, a man claiming to be Rajendra Prasad, Assistant Commissioner working in the DC’s office, called me and said Rs 46.75 lakh compensation had been released, and would be transferred to my account by evening. The accused asked for Rs 1.7 lakh as a gift for his ‘effort’ in getting me the compensation. The call was made around 10am. As I was asked to give the amount immediately, I went to the DC’s office around 11.45am and handed over the cash to a person, as told by the caller, near Room 201. The second accused was wearing a mask and did not allow me to meet the AC, claiming he was in a meeting. I was assured that the money would be in my bank account at 4.30pm. When I checked my account, there was no money,” he added.

He immediately called the number of the first accused and was shocked to realise that it was switched off. He reached the DC’s office the next day, and the Tahsildar told him that the said assistant commissioner had been transferred.

Knew functions of DC’s office

“It appears that the accused knew how the DCs office functions, and must be a regular visitor. We’ve got CCTV footage of the person who received the money. Chances of the accused knowing the victim cannot be ruled out, as they were aware of his arbitration case,” said an officer. A case of cheating under Section 420 IPC was registered against the two accused.

