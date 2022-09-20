Home Cities Bengaluru

‘KAS officer’ cons aged man right in deputy commissioner’s office

Senior citizen who sought more compensation for land, paid up Rs 1.7 lakh to imposters

Published: 20th September 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 63-year-old vice-president of the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association, a resident of Ideal Homes in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, was cheated inside the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Ramanagara district by two unidentified miscreants.

One of the accused claimed to be a KAS officer and Assistant Commissioner. The victim, VH Rudraiah, had filed an arbitration case seeking more compensation from the government after his plot in Bidadi was acquired for NH-275, connecting Bengaluru and Bantwal. The accused called the victim, saying the case had been settled in his favour, with more compensation. He also asked the victim to be kind towards him and give him a gift in cash, for getting more compensation.

Rudraiah, who fell for the trap, went to the office and handed over Rs 1.7 lakh in cash. When the compensation amount was not transferred to his bank account, he grew suspicious and checked with the Tahsildar, only to realise he had been conned. Rudraiah filed a complaint on Saturday.

He told TNIE that he had filed an arbitration case in 2020 to claim more compensation since his land was a DC-converted plot. “On Friday, a man claiming to be Rajendra Prasad, Assistant Commissioner working in the DC’s office, called me and said Rs 46.75 lakh compensation had been released, and would be transferred to my account by evening. The accused asked for Rs 1.7 lakh as a gift for his ‘effort’ in getting me the compensation.  The call was made around 10am. As I was asked to give the amount immediately, I went to the DC’s office around 11.45am and handed over the cash to a person, as told by the caller, near Room 201. The second accused was wearing a mask and did not allow me to meet the AC, claiming he was in a meeting. I was assured that the money would be in my bank account at 4.30pm. When I checked my account, there was no money,” he added.

He immediately called the number of the first accused and was shocked to realise that it was switched off. He reached the DC’s office the next day, and the Tahsildar told him that the said assistant commissioner had been transferred.

Knew functions of DC’s office
“It appears that the accused knew how the DCs office functions, and must be a regular visitor. We’ve got CCTV footage of the person who received the money. Chances of the accused knowing the victim cannot be ruled out, as they were aware of his arbitration case,” said an officer. A case of cheating under Section 420 IPC was registered against the two accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp