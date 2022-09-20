Love it or hat (e) it?

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like many, Irene Augustin, a model who runs an online thrift store Rosy Auntie, is fascinated by royal hats. So much so, she has come up wi th a collection of vintage hats from across the globe, most of them being from London.

The current hats on display (Rs 4,000 onwards) are side headgears which are light to accessorise. While she has been collecting hats from across the globe, her first collection for sale is from England, where Royals have popularised this particular accessory.

However, she says it was the derby culture that got her interested in hats. “Last time when I was in London, I went to a derby and saw a lot of attendees wearing hats. In Bengaluru too, I know a lot of women flaunt flamboyant hats.

So I just got a couple of them to see how it works in the local market,” says Augustin. For the first batch she brought home, she opted for subtle colours. “I was keenly observing the fashion scene at the derbies in Bengaluru, so I got whites and creams that match any outfit,” says Augustin.

Personally a fan of hats, she is ready to wear them every day but reserves them for special occasions to retain the charm. Currently in France for the Paris Fashion Week, she has been looking out for hats in antique stores which will be an interesting addition to her collection.

Augustin started Rosy Auntie (which goes by the same Instagram handle) with a wide collection of ties. The name might sound unusual for a store but there’s a sweet story behind it. “I have an aunt by the same name. When I was younger, she would travel across the world for work and in return get some of the coolest gifts for Christmas. The clothes used to be so good that people always asked where we got them. Now, I do the same – travel for work and pick up gifts for family and friends,” shares Augustin.

5,000 hats over a 70-year reign

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday, in the presence of her children and grandchildren. Known for her classic style, the monarch was popular for her collection of hats. She is said to have had 5,000 different hats during her 70-year-reign.

Hats were an essential accessory for the Queen right from childhood, when she was usually seen in bonnets and berets. During her teenage and young adulthood, she was often found coordinating with her younger sister Princess Margaret, and the Queen Mother.

The Queen, who was regular at Royal Ascot, the annual derby, was always seen in a spectacular collection of hats. However, she missed this year’s event. While floral, lacy, and bow hats were her style, the monarch was also seen in tam o’shanter hats, turban hats, and pillbox hats duringher royal visits to different countries.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday. Of the many things, the monarch was also known for her hat collection. If the Queen was your style icon, then check out this city-based model’s thrift store which offers vintage hats

