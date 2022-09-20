Home Cities Bengaluru

When festivity never ends and diversity forms rich tapestry

At times, there is no limit to festivity. And when the festival is Onam, the celebrations continue for as long as the heart is filled.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At times, there is no limit to festivity. And when the festival is Onam, the celebrations continue for as long as the heart is filled. Highlighting this feeling of festivity that does not end has been the Onam celebrations at Bharatiya City in Thannisandra by Nikoo 2 Malayali Welfare Association.

The harvest festival of Kerala, also called the festival of rain flowers, is a ten-day long festival celebrated with fervor across Kerala. But what began on 30th August and went on till 8th September has continued even to this day, what with the entire Bharatiya City, one of the largest integrated smart mega city, joining in the celebrations.

Home to diverse cultures from across India and even abroad, the continued festivity has been an example of excitement, joy and participative spirit of diverse individuals. It also showcased the popularity of the festival, with people from other states actively participating in all activities a true display of unity in diversity. The mammoth city has turned into a vibrant riot of colours, music, aroma of flowers and of delicious delicacies.

And what has been exceptional about participation is that not just Keralites, but residents belonging to others states too participated in all activities. Right from various cultural programmes which are typical of Kerala, to traditional musical performances, Onam Pookalam or Onam rangolis made with flowers, enticing thiruvathirakali dance, children’s activities, sportive competitions including tug of war and sack race, the avatar of King Mahabali, the Asura emperor who is an integral part of the festival giving enough photo opportunities, and of course the expansive kerala sadya served on plantain leaves featuring a variety of dishes...the celebrations truly reflect a fact that the grandeur of Onam festivity is on a much higher scale outside of Kerala itself!

