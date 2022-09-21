Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to host Asia’s largest expo on education, skilling

The Asian Summit of Education and Skill (ASES) will help find solutions to problems faced by the education sector, said Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday.

Published: 21st September 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Minister C N Ashwath Narayan greets Education World Forum Director Dominic Savage in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Minister C N Ashwath Narayan greets Education World Forum Director Dominic Savage in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Asian Summit of Education and Skill (ASES) will help find solutions to problems faced by the education sector, said Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday. The 7th edition of ASES is currently under way in Bengaluru and will continue till Wednesday, with education ministers and delegations from 15 countries participating, including the UK, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Brazil.“It is an opportune time for us to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the education and skill sector,” he said at a press conference on the summit on Tuesday.

Sir Steve Smith, the UK’s International Education Champion, pointed out that there is a fantastic opportunity to work with the Karnataka government to support the education priorities of the state through collaborations and university partnerships. “This will help to support Indian and UK students, universities and support mutual economic growth.”

Education World Forum Director Dominic Savage said, “India, especially Bengaluru, is emerging as a key hub for innovation in the education sector. Bengaluru is home to a large number of edtech startups. I am sure this Asian summit will address key challenges facing the industry and provide tech solutions for the same.”

Meanwhile, the 12th edition of Didac India, the largest Asian expo on education and skilling, will be held in Bengaluru from September 21 to 23, with over 4,000 products and services being featured and 200 exhibitors attending from more than 20 countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp