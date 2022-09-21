Bengaluru to host Asia’s largest expo on education, skilling

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Asian Summit of Education and Skill (ASES) will help find solutions to problems faced by the education sector, said Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday. The 7th edition of ASES is currently under way in Bengaluru and will continue till Wednesday, with education ministers and delegations from 15 countries participating, including the UK, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Brazil.“It is an opportune time for us to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the education and skill sector,” he said at a press conference on the summit on Tuesday.

Sir Steve Smith, the UK’s International Education Champion, pointed out that there is a fantastic opportunity to work with the Karnataka government to support the education priorities of the state through collaborations and university partnerships. “This will help to support Indian and UK students, universities and support mutual economic growth.”

Education World Forum Director Dominic Savage said, “India, especially Bengaluru, is emerging as a key hub for innovation in the education sector. Bengaluru is home to a large number of edtech startups. I am sure this Asian summit will address key challenges facing the industry and provide tech solutions for the same.”

Meanwhile, the 12th edition of Didac India, the largest Asian expo on education and skilling, will be held in Bengaluru from September 21 to 23, with over 4,000 products and services being featured and 200 exhibitors attending from more than 20 countries.

