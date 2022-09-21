Home Cities Bengaluru

Couple attacked in Bengaluru metres from top cop’s office

Worse, several attempts to contact the police control room by various people, including a journalist from The New Indian Express, went in vain as the number (112) remained busy.

Published: 21st September 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

A video grab shows some youths brandishing a sword-like object and charging at their victims, even as traffic moves around them, near Balekundri Circle on Monday. (Photo | Express)

A video grab shows some youths brandishing a sword-like object and charging at their victims, even as traffic moves around them, near Balekundri Circle on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of four youths attacked a young man accompanying a girl near Balekundri Circle late Monday night, exposing how vulnerable people are on the streets of Bengaluru. The group was armed with a sword-like object.

Despite the incident occurring on Ambedkar Veedhi, within 300 metres of the Police Commissioner’s Office on Mahaveer Jain Road (Infantry Road) and less than 1km from Vidhana Soudha, a high-security zone, no policeman was at hand to protect the young man. He survived with a slash on his hand by one of the attackers. The incident occurred around 10.15pm.

Worse, several attempts to contact the police control room by various people, including a journalist from The New Indian Express, went in vain as the number (112) remained busy. It was only when a call was made to the Vidhana Soudha police inspector, did a Hoysala patrol team arrive at the scene, albeit 30 minutes late. The attackers and attacked couple had left the scene by then. Police later said the armed youth was in love with the girl, and was upset that she was with another man. The four followed the couple and tried to attack the man.

The reason behind the attack notwithstanding, the fact remains that the targeted couple had no help from the police or public, despite it being a busy road. Shocked commuters stopped their vehicles but did not intervene on seeing the weapon and aggression of the youths. Nagesh K, an eyewitness, said, “I ran out of office hearing a girl scream, and saw one youth brandishing a sword. He was slapping and raining blows on another youth after one of his associates hid the sword in a bush on the footpath. People refrained from helping the couple as the men were armed.”

The police collected video footage from a nearby pub staff and left. The video of the high drama went viral on social media. Based on CCTV footage, three of the accused were taken into custody for interrogation. One of them is identified as Karthik. It is said that one of them had commented about the girl on social media, which had led to the clash.

Retired ACP BB Ashok Kumar, said, “It is a very serious case as miscreants terrorised the public by brandishing a sword in the middle of the road. It is shameful that the incident took place near the police commissioner’s office, and the emergency number did not serve its purpose. Such incidents make public lose faith in the police.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp