Diploma colleges told to hold convocation day on Dec 4

December 4 has been chosen as the convocation date as it corresponds with his coronation day. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan has instructed all diploma colleges in Karnataka to host their convocation days on December 4, to honour the contributions of late Mysuru ruler Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to the development of the state. The minister wrote to the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department in this regard, saying that the monarch had contributed to the development of the state, especially in areas of education and industrial sectors. December 4 has been chosen as the convocation date as it corresponds with his coronation day. 

