Education dept cracks down on ‘illegal’ schools

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 27 schools in Bengaluru have been listed as “unauthorised” by the Department of School Education and Literacy for functioning without registration under the Karnataka Education Act. The department has issued notices to all the 27 schools.

These schools are the first batch of unauthorised institutions to be listed as part of the department’s statewide scrutiny of 35,000 private schools. This comes after School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh was informed of 10 to 15 schools continuing to function without registering under the Act, following which he ordered a detailed scrutiny of over 35,000 private schools across the state.

The schools that have been listed include 11 in Bengaluru North education district and 16 in Bengaluru South district. In Bengaluru South district alone, there are over 925 children in the 16 schools.

In Bengaluru South, besides serving notices, four schools were closed. In Bengaluru North, an FIR has been registered against one school and the children shifted to a different school.

In Bengaluru South district, officials have also found 40 schools which have started some classes without permission and one of them has been closed and transfer certificates issued to the children. Also, 17 schools were found to have been shifted to different locations without the permission of the education department.

As per the documents available with TNIE, these schools include some prominent ones.Besides, according to the department officials, there are more than 400 schools in Bengaluru South district which have not got their recognition renewed.Besides the schools which have neither registered nor renewed their recognition or affiliation, there are also a few schools which have transferred ownership or management without permission from the department, officials said.

Department of Public Instructions Commissioner Dr Vishal R said, “We are coming up with an online module for submission of documents of all the private schools to ensure they are registered, affiliated/recognized. We are also coming up with an offline module for verification of those documents. The plan is to regularise all these schools by the next academic year to protect the interests of children.”

