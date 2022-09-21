Home Cities Bengaluru

Free dementia clinics to check for disorders on Wednesday

A ‘Keep Your Memories Alive’ campaign is also being conducted in these districts with the support of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Memory screening camps and free dementia clinics are to be organised in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts to identify cases of dementia and related disorders, for World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21.

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) organised screening camps in Chikkaballapura and Kolar, where senior citizen groups and high-risk patients aged over 55 years were screened to identify dementia cases. The initiative was taken up as a part of the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI), launched in January 2022. Various brain health awareness activities were also conducted. Memory screening camps and brain health awareness activities will be conducted at Jayanagar General Hospital, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Memory screening camps and brain health awareness activities will be conducted at Jayanagar General Hospital, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

A 'Keep Your Memories Alive' campaign is also being conducted in these districts with the support of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Nightingales Medical Trust, Bengaluru, will also organise a one-day free dementia clinic for people with dementia and related disorders. It aims to provide dementia diagnosis and post-diagnostic support, besides free online memory screening for senior citizens through 'Demclinic', which is accessible till the end of October.

The World Alzheimer’s Report 2022 will also be released, with contributions from Nimhans experts emphasising the need to develop dementia intervention programmes that are integrated into the collective system in the country.

The executive summary of the project ‘Strengthening Responses to Dementia in Developing Countries – STRiDE’ conducted at Nimhans in collaboration with the London School of Economics, Alzheimer’s Disease International, and Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India will also be handed over, with recommendations to improve dementia care in India.

