Home Cities Bengaluru

Panel on moral science to be set up in October: BC Nagesh

He pointed out that moral science was taught in previous years.

Published: 21st September 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from the controversy on the introduction of Bhagavad Gita in moral science subject, there is still little clarity on how moral education will be implemented with only two months left of the academic year.

On Tuesday, Education Minister BC Nagesh said a committee will be formed in October to decide on the implementation. “In the first week of October, a seminar will be conducted and everything will be finalised. On the outcome of this, a committee will be formed to determine what is to be taught in the classes,” the minister said.

He pointed out that moral science was taught in previous years. “Parents want moral education classes as they believe that the main purpose of education is to build character in the child,” he said.However, development educationist Dr Niranjanaradhya V P said the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2005, had clearly stipulated how value education is to be imparted to children. “It clearly states that there is no need for a separate class to teach morality to students. Instead, it suggested that moral science be taught alongside other lessons, like teaching character building and sportsmanship through the use of sports,” he said.

On speedy implementation of classes, he said the state of education is currently in turmoil in Karnataka, with many issues being overlooked and no clarifications given. “This is done as agenda pushing... They are scared they will not win the next election, which is the reason behind the hasty implementation,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BC Nagesh Karnataka
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp