Panel on moral science to be set up in October: BC Nagesh

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from the controversy on the introduction of Bhagavad Gita in moral science subject, there is still little clarity on how moral education will be implemented with only two months left of the academic year. On Tuesday, Education Minister BC Nagesh said a committee will be formed in October to decide on the implementation. “In the first week of October, a seminar will be conducted and everything will be finalised. On the outcome of this, a committee will be formed to determine what is to be taught in the classes,” the minister said. He pointed out that moral science was taught in previous years. “Parents want moral education classes as they believe that the main purpose of education is to build character in the child,” he said.However, development educationist Dr Niranjanaradhya V P said the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2005, had clearly stipulated how value education is to be imparted to children. “It clearly states that there is no need for a separate class to teach morality to students. Instead, it suggested that moral science be taught alongside other lessons, like teaching character building and sportsmanship through the use of sports,” he said. On speedy implementation of classes, he said the state of education is currently in turmoil in Karnataka, with many issues being overlooked and no clarifications given. “This is done as agenda pushing... They are scared they will not win the next election, which is the reason behind the hasty implementation,” he said.