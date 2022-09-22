Detailed drainage system ignored in master plans: Congress MLC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLC PR Ramesh said not including a detailed drainage system plan in any of the development plans is the reason for the recent flooding in Bengaluru. During the discussion in the legislative council on the floods across the state due to heavy rains, on Wednesday, the former mayor of Bengaluru said the first Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) for the city was drafted in 1984 and a revised CDP was introduced in 1997.

“Ten years later, a master plan was drafted in 2007. All three had no mention of a detailed drainage system. Hence, the officials gave sanctions to building plans ignoring the drainage system and we are seeing its impact now,” he said.

BENGALURU: Congress MLC PR Ramesh said not including a detailed drainage system plan in any of the development plans is the reason for the recent flooding in Bengaluru. During the discussion in the legislative council on the floods across the state due to heavy rains, on Wednesday, the former mayor of Bengaluru said the first Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) for the city was drafted in 1984 and a revised CDP was introduced in 1997. “Ten years later, a master plan was drafted in 2007. All three had no mention of a detailed drainage system. Hence, the officials gave sanctions to building plans ignoring the drainage system and we are seeing its impact now,” he said.