KAS officer caught while returning bribe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Usually, Lokayukta police lay a trap and arrest the accused while accepting a bribe. But in a reverse case on Wednesday, they trapped a KAS officer and land surveyor, both attached to KIADB, while they were returning Rs 3 lakh, including a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh, accepted for issuing ‘NoC’, along with Rs 50,000 to the complainant, to withdraw the complaint.

The first accused is AB Vijayakumar, Special Land Acquisition Officer-II, and second accused is Raghunath, land surveyor, attached to the office of the first accused. The officials demanded Rs 2.50 lakh bribe to issue NoC to the complainant, Bhagath Singh Arun. Later, they issued an NoC after taking a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh.

Arun lodged a complaint with the KIADB DC (Land Acquisition). Then they two requested Arun to take back the bribe, along with Rs 50,000, and withdraw the complaint. The Lokayukta, whom Arun had approached, trapped the two accused officials.

