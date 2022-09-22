Home Cities Bengaluru

Mystery shrouds death of woman, boyfriend

A 23-year-old private firm employee and her boyfriend were found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented house in Hebbagodi police limits. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old private firm employee and her boyfriend were found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented house in Hebbagodi police limits. The incident came to light on Tuesday. The bodies of Netravathi and Mallikarjun (27) were found at her house on Hebbagodi Main Road. Mallikarjun was hanging from the ceiling, while Nethravathi, who had vomited, was lying dead on the floor, after consuming some poison.

Both were from KR Pet in Mandya district and were in a relationship since their college days. Netravathi was working as a helper at a company in Hebbagodi Industrial Area, while Mallikarjun was a painter in his hometown. The two had frequent fights as she did not want to continue the relationship, it is said.

