Report on education summit to be called Bengaluru Declaration: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the solutions suggested by the Asian Summit on Education and Skill (ASES) and Didac India, 2022, will be considered by the government. Speaking at the ASES and Didac India expo inauguration, he said the report of solutions arrived at during the summit must be called the ‘Bengaluru Declaration’ and the government is ready to implement them. “The Asian Chapter of the Education World Forum is playing an important role to promote peer learning among different countries,” he said.

