SC/ST panel cannot pass order on grants: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the order passed by the Karnataka State Commission of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, directing the state government to withhold grants being made to Sri Vasavi Education Society for demoting a headmaster who belongs to Scheduled Caste, to the post of teacher, on charges of misconduct.

Justice MI Arun passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Vasavi Education Society, Hosapete of Vjayanagar, challenging the Commission’s order dated September 16, 2021. It was based on a complaint filed by H Hanumantha from Hosapete.

The court said the Commission is constituted under Section 8 of the Karnataka State Commission of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, and Section 8(B) of the Act provided powers to inquire into specific complaints with respect to deprivation of rights, and safeguard those who belong to SC and ST, and take up such matters with the appropriate authorities. But the clause does not empower the Commission to direct the authorities to withhold grants made in favour of an institution, as done in this case, the court added.

REPORT ON CET RANKING TO BE SUBMITTED TO HC TODAY

The HC-mandated report on CET ranking was submitted to the government on Wednesday, and will be submitted before the court on Thursday. The HC asked the government to constitute a panel and prepare a coordination formula to sort out the issue of CET rankings, following an appeal filed by the government on problems of students who wrote CET.

