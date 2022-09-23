BBMP official uses ‘fake’ letterhead, writes to babus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A BBMP official is facing charges of misusing a fake letterhead of a non-existent officer of an employees union and making illegal correspondence with Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department and Chief Commissioner.

The accused, M Mayanna, has earlier been raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. K Narasimha, Executive Officer, BBMP Road Infrastructure Department has filed a complaint against Mayanna.

A case has been registered against Mayanna under Section 420 of IPC at Halasuru Gate Police Station.

Responding to the complaint, Mayanna said that the complainant is acting at the behest of another person Amruth Raj who was removed from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Naukara Sangha.

“He (Amruth Raj) is holding a grudge against me. He has petitioned against our association which is a registered one by the Cooperation Department. He has received a setback in court and has now floated a new employees association and is attempting to sabotage our association. Earlier too, it is he who got me raided by the ACB. He also got a false rape case filed against me but was exposed,” said Mayanna.

BENGALURU: A BBMP official is facing charges of misusing a fake letterhead of a non-existent officer of an employees union and making illegal correspondence with Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department and Chief Commissioner. The accused, M Mayanna, has earlier been raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. K Narasimha, Executive Officer, BBMP Road Infrastructure Department has filed a complaint against Mayanna. A case has been registered against Mayanna under Section 420 of IPC at Halasuru Gate Police Station. Responding to the complaint, Mayanna said that the complainant is acting at the behest of another person Amruth Raj who was removed from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Naukara Sangha. “He (Amruth Raj) is holding a grudge against me. He has petitioned against our association which is a registered one by the Cooperation Department. He has received a setback in court and has now floated a new employees association and is attempting to sabotage our association. Earlier too, it is he who got me raided by the ACB. He also got a false rape case filed against me but was exposed,” said Mayanna.