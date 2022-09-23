Home Cities Bengaluru

Education dept joins hands with private firm to develop govt schools

The agreement was inked in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Education Minister B C Nagesh on Thursday.

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education and Literacy has entered into a collaboration with Sathva Media and Consulting Private Limited to develop 105 government schools to meet the aspirations of National Education Policy 2020. The agreement was inked in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Education Minister B C Nagesh on Thursday.

Nagesh said the Education Department and private stakeholder will work along with the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) to develop them as model schools. Besides providing and developing the learning infrastructure, including STEM (Science Technology Engineering, Maths) labs and transport facilities, they will strive towards getting quality education to students, improvement of their results to prepare them for their future, and make them competitive. The students will be trained in moral science, spoken English, computer and other professional skills.

Meanwhile, teachers will be trained on improving their teaching techniques. They will also impart training to head masters and education department officials including block resource coordinators and cluster resource coordinators towards enhancing their professional efficiency.

They will also strive towards increasing enrolment of students in schools and Anganawadis too, he said.He added that they will also involve school alumni, respective school development committees, school monitoring committees and parents towards development of schools.

