‘Exploring Consciousness’ conference at NIMHANS

The conference’s vision is to exchange ideas and debate information in the domain and understand its importance in the scientific community.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Nimhans, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An international conference -- Exploring consciousness non-duality to non-locality: A man-machine debate -- was inaugurated at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) on Thursday. The conference’s vision is to exchange ideas and debate information in the domain and understand its importance in the scientific community.

It was inaugurated by Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, in presence of NIMHANS director Dr Pratima Murty. The conference will continue till Saturday. Many national and international speakers from physics, biology, neuroscience, AI, allied fields and Indian spiritual schools will discuss and debate on various topics.  International experts like Dr Terrence Deacon, professor, University of Berkeley; Dr George Northoff, Royals Institute of Mental Health Research, Canada, and others will be present.

Centre of Excellence project
Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Thursday inaugurated a Centre of Excellence project in the Department of Integrative Medicine, NIMHANS, as part of Ayurswasthya Yojana, a flagship programme under the ministry. The main objective of the project is to conduct clinical trials in four neuro-psychiatric disorders -- Schizophrenia, mood disorder, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s Dementia -- to establish efficiency, safety and proposed mechanism of integrated yoga and Ayurveda treatment approaches.

