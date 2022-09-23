Home Cities Bengaluru

Low CET scores, student dies by suicide

A student of a private college, Tejaswini was upset after the results were announced, and had become reticent, police said.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old ended her life by hanging at her house near Nelamangala for failing to score well in CET. The deceased Tejaswini S, was a resident of Chikka Gollarahatti in Nelamangala. The family had come from Hosapete to the city a decade ago for work. The victim’s father Siddanarasimahai works in a factory while her mother is a house wife.

A student of a private college, Tejaswini was upset after the results were announced, and had become reticent, police said. On Wednesday evening, she was alone and hanged herself in the room. Her father returned home, found her hanging, and informed the Madanayakanahalli police. No suicide note was recovered. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp