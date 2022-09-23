Low CET scores, student dies by suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old ended her life by hanging at her house near Nelamangala for failing to score well in CET. The deceased Tejaswini S, was a resident of Chikka Gollarahatti in Nelamangala. The family had come from Hosapete to the city a decade ago for work. The victim’s father Siddanarasimahai works in a factory while her mother is a house wife.

A student of a private college, Tejaswini was upset after the results were announced, and had become reticent, police said. On Wednesday evening, she was alone and hanged herself in the room. Her father returned home, found her hanging, and informed the Madanayakanahalli police. No suicide note was recovered. A case of unnatural death has been registered.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

