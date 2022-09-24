All pourakarmikas will be regularised: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sending out a strong message about respecting civic workers and their service, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a breakfast meeting with a few BBMP pourakarmikas. Speaking to the media later, the CM pointed out that as pourakarmikas do hard labour, there was a need to instill self-confidence and self-respect in them.

“A committee was constituted to look into solutions for their job security. As per the recommendation of the panel, an order has been issued to regularise the services of 43,000 pourakarmikas in a phased manner. In the first phase, the service of 11,137 pourakarmikas were regularised. The rest will be covered in the second and third phases,” Bommai said.

Lauding the CM for having breakfast with pourakarmikas, Safai Karmachari Association, Mysuru, president Narayan said this move will send a feel-good message to society. They are also happy that the CM mentioned regularisation of service of thousands of pourakarmikas. “We are happy that our members are given respect and recognition,” he said.

