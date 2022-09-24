Constitutional Club: AAP raises queries

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s instructions to start the process for the controversial ‘Constitution Club’ at Balabrooie Guesthouse, has come in for some sharp criticism. “It is normal that any applicant who has the desire to start a club would be asked by the government on the ‘Constitutional’ activities they have conducted for the past 15 years, and why legislators want an exclusive Constitutional Club,” AAP leader Brijesh Kalappa told reporters on Friday. He said that Vidhana Soudha has at least eight big halls and a lawn which can hold over 1,000 people, and the Legislators’ Home has five big halls, in addition to the government guesthouse Kumara Krupa, which has 4 to 5 large halls. He asked what activities have been conducted so far that befits a Constitution Club. He mocked them, saying, “It is, therefore, obvious that the club is meant for unconstitutional activities rather than constitutional activities.’’ He also reminded people that Prime Minister Modi speaks of “revdi culture” which involves political freebies, and asked if the club was not part of “revdi culture”?