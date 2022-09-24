Home Cities Bengaluru

Constitutional Club: AAP raises queries

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s instructions to start the process for the controversial ‘Constitution Club’ at Balabrooie Guesthouse, has come in for some sharp criticism.

Published: 24th September 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s instructions to start the process for the controversial ‘Constitution Club’ at Balabrooie Guesthouse, has come in for some sharp criticism. “It is normal that any applicant who has the desire to start a club would be asked by the government on the ‘Constitutional’ activities they have conducted for the past 15 years, and why legislators want an exclusive Constitutional Club,” AAP leader Brijesh Kalappa told reporters on Friday.

He said that Vidhana Soudha has at least eight big halls and a lawn which can hold over 1,000 people, and the Legislators’ Home has five big halls, in addition to the government guesthouse Kumara Krupa, which has 4 to 5 large halls.

He asked what activities have been conducted so far that befits a Constitution Club.
He mocked them, saying, “It is, therefore, obvious that the club is meant for unconstitutional activities rather than constitutional activities.’’ He also reminded people that Prime Minister Modi speaks of “revdi culture” which involves political freebies, and asked if the club was not part of “revdi culture”?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp