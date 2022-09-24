Dejected over not getting admission in US university, student kills self 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old architecture graduate died by suicide upset over not making it to any university in the US for higher studies. The incident happened in Vasavi Street on Magadi Main Road on Thursday morning. K Sai Sanvith, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, had completed B.Arch from a prestigious college in the city and had applied to various universities in the US.

He was upset that all his friends got admissions there, and hanged himself between 9.30 am and 10 am. Sanvith’s father Kiran Kumar, a cement dealer, had dropped his wife and son to their second house on Vasavi Street and went to his shop.

A little later, Kumar received a call from his wife about their son’s death. “The victim left behind a suicide note stating that he was under depression. He also added that nobody is responsible for his death,” said an officer.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

