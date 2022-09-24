Home Cities Bengaluru

Dejected over not getting admission in US university, student kills self 

A 22-year-old architecture graduate died by suicide upset over not making it to any university in the US for higher studies.

Published: 24th September 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old architecture graduate died by suicide upset over not making it to any university in the US for higher studies. The incident happened in Vasavi Street on Magadi Main Road on Thursday morning. K Sai Sanvith, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, had completed B.Arch from a prestigious college in the city and had applied to various universities in the US.

He was upset that all his friends got admissions there, and hanged himself between 9.30 am and 10 am. Sanvith’s father Kiran Kumar, a cement dealer, had dropped his wife and son to their second house on Vasavi Street and went to his shop.

A little later, Kumar received a call from his wife about their son’s death. “The victim left behind a suicide note stating that he was under depression. He also added that nobody is responsible for his death,” said an officer.

