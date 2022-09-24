Home Cities Bengaluru

Demolition drive: BBMP carries out survey in Mahadevapura

On day 11 of its encroachment clearance drive, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engaged its staff in carrying out a survey and marking in flood-hit Mahadevapura zone.

Published: 24th September 2022

Fern City apartment in Doddanekundi is now in BBMP target list.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On day 11 of its encroachment clearance drive, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engaged its staff in carrying out a survey and marking in flood-hit Mahadevapura zone. The Palike said it has identified a new encroached property and carried out markings, with help from Revenue Department officials.

The BBMP officials reached another apartment, Fern City in Doddanekundi, on Friday and said once the marking is completed, the next course of action will be decided. Meanwhile, the Palike continued its drive in Papaiah Reddy Layout and Greenwood Regency on Sarjapura Road.

The work on clearing the slab on a gutter near Greenwood Regency on Sarjapur Road is in progress. “Today the drive continued only at two places as priority was given to the survey,” an official said.

