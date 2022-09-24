Lonely hearts’ club

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hola my tribe! I address you thus, because it is very important to have a sense of belonging. Sometimes an internal loneliness encompasses you and that void is very difficult to fill. One may be surrounded with friends, laughter and song, but suddenly, a melancholy washes over you. You don’t know why, but your eyes prick with unshed tears and even a nice glass of Merlot doesn’t help! We were invited to the hip Resto- bar, Gawky Goose, to try out Chef Sajosh Peetayil’s contribution to the new menu. The invitees were an intimate group belonging to a cross-section of Bengaluru society.

I love small soirees. The conversations flow as does the tipple. The chef had the luxury of time to serve up an array of delectable tasting portions without getting hassled. The owner of ‘Gawky’, Kiran Kumar, is a fit and young orthopaedic surgeon turned entrepreneur. He has the pub figured out, concentrating on some great cocktails and good food.

My son and his friends, who frequently visit, said that the new millennials and Gen X are not looking for the usual greasy titbits associated with pub-grub. Instead they were looking for healthier options, which would also serve as a full meal.

Kiran who belongs to that age-range has clearly understood the need of his generation. While a ‘healthy’ discussion was ongoing along with tasty morsels of gossip (I have been away for six weeks guys!), a popular socialite walks up to me and admits that amongst that whole bustle of the people and the pandemonium, she felt lonely! I immediately understood! Nothing a warm hug and invitation to join our table wouldn’t cure.

Riyaaz Amlani

Reminds me of a Barbara Streisand song that went had lyrics that addressed this; ‘People who need people…are the luckiest people in the world.’ Reaching out, is the most powerful tool if it comes from a place of integrity! Barely being in my ooru for a week and the filth that permeated into the water supply of my swanky address in CBD was a downer. Though we weren’t guilty of blocking any Raja-Kaluve drains, the aftermath of the floods in the city played havoc with sewage seeping into our water-supply.

Almost immediately I was stuck with the ‘mother-of-all’ colon infections that required on-going medical care and I was feeling very sorry for myself. But, when you have a friend like Priya Mascarenhas, the de-facto first lady of Bengaluru, (she was my parents’ friend too) who calls to straight talk you, reminding you of your strength and pedigree, one feels better instantly! The beautiful flowers from her precious garden, with a bottle of bubbly and my favourite Chanel perfume had me pirouetting with glee.

Auld Bangalore certainly knows how to do things with style! My good friend restaurateur and entrepreneur Riyaaz Amlani invited us to the opening of his delicatessen, Smoke House Deli in a new avatar. He is the CEO of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, and the president of National Restaurant Association of India. I love his sense of innovation. He is an articulate and restless person who never rests on his laurels. His chain of restaurants caters to different people and palates. Smart move…His customers don’t have to find newer places to wine and dine. He has different strokes for different folks!

