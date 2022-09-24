Home Cities Bengaluru

New KCET ranks to be released on Sept 29

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the revised ranking list will be released on September 29 and the counselling process will start from October 3.

Published: 24th September 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the Karnataka High Court’s judgement on Friday morning on the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) rank issue, the new ranks are expected to be released by September 29 and counselling to start from October 3.

The High Court has accepted the government’s proposal to reissue the ranks for PU II students who graduated in 2020-21, where six marks in physics, five marks in chemistry and seven marks in mathematics would be cut out of the total 100 marks of the qualifying examination for ‘normalisation’ of marks for 2021 repeaters.

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the revised ranking list will be released on September 29 and the counselling process will start from October 3. Ramya S, executive director, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), told The New Indian Express that they expect to release the new ranks by next week and start counselling soon after. She said counselling will not take much time and should be completed in a month.

Nikitha M, a KCET repeat student, said she is not satisfied with the deduction of marks as it will cause a big variation in her ranking. Amit Agrawal, a fresher, said, “It’s a compromise for freshers. We are not completely happy with the 44:50 ratio. With the promise of increased number of seats, we hope not to lose out on good colleges which was as per the original ranking. But the matter has ended anyway, and counselling will start soon.”

A few students said the decision is acceptable as the grace marks have been deducted from the repeaters’ board marks which was the cause of all problems.  The proposed 10 percent increase in seats will also be beneficial for students, a fresher added. They want the counselling process to be hastened to ensure that the colleges start by October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court KCET
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp