Start of something new

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you have grown up singing We are all in this together or have cheered for the Wild Cats of East High School more than your school team, then there is something exciting coming your way. Disney Channel’s superhit original musical High School Musical’s stage representation will be all set to bring back memories of Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High. The stage show, High School Musical Jr, produced by Imbroglio Production in association with Delhi Public School Bangalore South, will be staged at Dayananda Sagar Auditorium on Sept 24. The show is a licenced version of Disney’s High School Musical. Divyesh Bhandari, the director of the show, promises a memorable evening ‘with larger than life sets, costumes, foot-tapping iconic numbers’. “I always question myself as to why I do what I do. But the joy of seeing a life-transforming change in over 200 students over three months, the lessons learnt, the chaos that finally leads to creation is a motivation that only a musical can offer,” says Bhandari. The choreography, a crucial of a musical, is by Mithun Prasad and Simran Thakur; while Bindu Paul is the music director for the show. High School Musical Jr will be staged at Dayananda Sagar Audi torium on Sept 24, 2.30pm onwards. Love Story It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The school is divided by Jocks, Brainiacs, and Thespians. Resident jock, Troy, discovers the brainy Gabriella – who he met on a ski trip – has enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. MOVIE FACTS Cassie Steele and Matthew Underwood were originally cast as Gabriella and Troy. Basketball coach Bolton and Ms Darbus were supposed to have a duet. Ashley Tisdale, who played the character of snobby Sharpay Evans, originally auditioned for the part of Gabriella. Movie’s working title was High School Musical but by the time they were done filming, they still hadn’t thought of a new title, so the producers stuck with High School Musical.