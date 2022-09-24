Home Cities Bengaluru

Two-day meet on Ayurveda inaugurated

Pramoda Devi, member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush were present.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-day national conference on ‘Ayurveda Dhara’, inaugurated on Friday at The University of Transdisciplinary Health Sciences and Technology (TDU) in Bengaluru, stressed on the need to revitalise traditional health knowledge and its relevance. The TDU university Vice Chancellor Darshan Kumar said the aim of the conference is to strive for achieving ‘Ayurveda Vision 2047 ‘.

Calling it a complex domain, Kumar said that India can become a leader if there is successful integration of various sciences along with the traditional knowledge of Ayurveda.  Prof Ganti Suryanarayana Murthy, National Coordinator, Ministry of Education, called for promoting Indian knowledge system from the primary school level to higher education.

Pramoda Devi, member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush were present. The conference is jointly organised by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture and TDU.

