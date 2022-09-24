Unified body to streamline urban mobility comes a step closer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government tabled the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Bill, 2022, which envisions constituting the authority to regulate the development, operation, maintenance, monitoring, supervision of urban mobility under one umbrella, in the Assembly on Friday.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority has been proposed to be set up as there is an overlap of the responsibilities and functions with multiple agencies such as BDA, BMTC, BBMP, BMRCL, and transport departments following independent norms that impede planning and implementation of major transportation schemes.

The authority will aim to streamline and improve urban mobility. The National Urban Transport Policy lays down a framework for integration of various functions of institutions and departments to enable holistic planning, the bill noted.

