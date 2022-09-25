Home Cities Bengaluru

Two rowdies charged under Goonda Act

The North Division police have invoked Goonda Act against two rowdies, including a 28-year-old notorious rowdy sheeter.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North Division police have invoked Goonda Act against two rowdies, including a 28-year-old notorious rowdy sheeter. The two accused have been booked in Mahalakshmi Layout and Peenya police stations, respectively.  North Division DCP Vinayak Patil had submitted reports to the Police Commissioner to invoke Goonda Act against the two. Following directions from the Police Commissioner, the two rowdies have been detained under the Goonda Act.

The 28-year-old rowdy, identified as Sampath Rao alias Ashok alias Mathi alias Ashoki, was involved in rowdy activities in Mahalakshmi Layout, Basaweshwaranagar, Nandini Layout, and Rajagopal Nagar. He is a rowdy sheeter in Mahalakshmi Layout police station. He has been active since 2008, when he just 14 years of age. There are 31 cases against him including murder, extortion, attempt to murder, and kidnap, among others. He was arrested in June in a kidnap and illegal confinement case. After coming out of jail, he continued with his criminal ways.

The rowdy sheeter of Peenya police station has been identified as Manjunath alias Koli Manja, 31, a resident of Chennanayakanahalli in Dodda Bidarakallu. He has cases registered against him in Peenya, Soladevanahally, Nandini Layout, Bagalaguntee, Kamakshipalya, Varthur, Puttenahalli, Hennur, KR Puram, MN Halli and other police stations. He is active since 2017 and has nearly 32 cases registered
against him.

