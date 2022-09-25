Demolition drive done in Greenwood Regency on holiday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deployed bulldozers in Greenwood Regency on Sarjapur Road to remove encroachments on a government holiday. BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer Markandaiah said that since only a few metres of slabs, blocking the drain connecting Saulkere lake on Sarjapur Road, were left to be removed, it was done on a fourth Saturday, which is a government holiday. The civic body officials will now survey areas to identify encroachment on storm water drains. “There was drain encroachment of about 60m in Greenwood Regency, and the developers had covered it with slabs without permission,” he said. Residents were perturbed that the debris left after the drive on the 10-acre property might endanger the safety of children. “Children play here, and one of them might fall in the open drain. The Palike should clear the debris soon, and at least give us permission to cover a part of the drain with metal grills,” said a resident.