School shut over IMA scam case, parents, students protest

The sudden closure of Nehru English High School at Cleveland Town in Shivajinagar on Saturday sparked commotion with over 500 parents and students protesting in front of the school gates.

Police personnel keep vigil, as parents and students of Nehru School hold a protest in front of the closed institution in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sudden closure of Nehru English High School at Cleveland Town in Shivajinagar on Saturday sparked commotion with over 500 parents and students protesting in front of the school gates. The school was shut after the Revenue Department officials investigating the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam case served a notice to the private school following directions from a special court. The school has been listed as an immovable property in the case.

Since there was no prior intimation about the closure or its involvement in the scam, the angry parents demanded that the school be reopened or transfer certificates be issued as the fees had been paid.
Sources said that a meeting will be convened with parents on Monday to shift the students. Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal said that no order has been given to the education department to transfer the students.

“A team of police personnel accompanied by Revenue Department officials arrived at the school to avoid any untoward incident. However, the order copy was pasted at the entrance as the principal refused to accept it. The details of the order copy is not known,” said an officer of the Bharathinagar police station.

The special court had ordered that the dues be settled to the claim applicants by provisionally attaching the properties in the IMA case including immovable properties worth around Rs 105 crore.The teachers have been reportedly appointed by the IMA office-bearers.

