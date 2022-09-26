Don’t hike fees: AIDSO to government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has appealed to the government that fees for courses for applying for seats under the government quota in private colleges should not be increased by 10 per cent, which was agreed by the Department of Medical Education. The hike will be applicable for medical and dental courses for undergraduate courses. They alleged that the government’s decision will favour private colleges, and help in privatising education which will thwart access of education for students, especially from rural areas. “Enrollment in government degree colleges has fallen significantly this year is a reflection the problem, and highlights the reality. Fee hike will further discourage medical aspirants from pursuing higher education,” said state secretary Ajay Kamath. An official announcement regarding the increase of fees is yet to be made either by the department or Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.