Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t hike fees: AIDSO to government

The hike will be applicable for medical and dental courses for undergraduate courses. 

Published: 26th September 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has appealed to the government that fees for courses for applying for seats under the government quota in private colleges should not be increased by 10 per cent, which was agreed by the Department of Medical Education. 

The hike will be applicable for medical and dental courses for undergraduate courses. They alleged that the government’s decision will favour private colleges, and help in privatising education which will thwart access of education for students, especially from rural areas.

“Enrollment in government degree colleges has fallen significantly this year is a reflection the problem, and highlights the reality. Fee hike will further discourage medical aspirants from pursuing higher education,” said state secretary Ajay Kamath. An official announcement regarding the increase of fees is yet to be made either by the department or Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIDSO
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp