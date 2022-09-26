South Western Railway will run special trains to clear Dasara rush

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear the extra rush of passengers ahead of Dasara, special trains will run between Bengaluru and Belagavi, Mysuru, Hyderabad and Jasidih (Jharkhand). South Western Railway will run the following trains: One trip between Yesvantpur and Belagavi: Yesvantpur - Belagavi Superfast Special Express (06505) will depart from Yesvantpur at 9.30 pm on September 30 and reach Belagavi at 8.05 am the next day. In the return direction, Belagavi - Yesvantpur Superfast Special Express (06506) will leave Belagavi at 10 pm on October 1 and reach Yesvantpur at 8.50 am the next day.

SWR will also run seven trips in each direction for a special train between Bengaluru and Mysuru beginning on September 30 and concluding on October 6: Bengaluru Cantonment-Mysuru DEMU Express Special (06521) will depart from Cantonment at 11.30 am and reach Mysuru at 3.20 pm. The first service will be on September 30 and the last one on October 6. In the return direction, Mysuru - Bengaluru Cant DEMU Express Special (06522) will depart from Mysuru at 3.30 pm and reach Cantonment at 7.25 pm.

It will also run one way Superfast Special Express train between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) and Jasidih in Jharkhand: Train No. 06597 will depart from SMVT on Monday (September 26) at 10 am and arrive Jasidih at 12.55 am on Wednesday (September 29).

Meanwhile, South Central Railway is running a special train from Hyderabad to Yesvantpur: Hyderabad - Yesvantpur Special (07233) departed from Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25) at 9.05 pm and will arrive at Yesvantpur at 10.50 am the following day. The same timings will be followed on September 27 too. In the return direction, Yesvantpur - Hyderabad Special (07234) will depart from Yesvantpur on September 26 and September 28 at 3.50 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 5 am the next day.

