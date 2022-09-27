Bengaluru: Farmers' Soudha Chalo hits police wall

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmer leaders, who set out on Vidhana Soudha Chalo to press for their demands, were stopped near the city railway station, bundled into waiting for police vehicles by armed police teams and detained at police grounds on Monday. Farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar said their fight was to ensure minimum support price for their produce, waiver of farm loans and removal of GST on farm products. He said their struggle will continue. National farmer leaders detained included Jagjit Singh Yadava from Punjab, Shivakumar Kakkaji from Madhya Pradesh, Kurubur Shanthakumar, Daivasigamani from Tamil Nadu, KV Biju from Kerala, Abhimanyu Kohar from Haryana, Ramana Gauder from Tamil Nadu, Sewa Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Sachin Mohapatra from Odisha.