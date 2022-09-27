Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Survey till Tuesday, bulldozer action from Wednesday

With the survey work underway, the debris is blocking drain, resulting in dirty water stagnating.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

A BBMP bulldozer at work | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner Trilok Chandra said that Palike and Revenue Department officials will continue their survey of identifying properties encroaching drains on Monday and Tuesday, and then put bulldozers to work from Wednesday.

BBMP has drawn flak from citizens alleging that they were being selective in their demolition drive. While a portion of few houses were demolished during the 12-day drive, Wipro, Bagmane Tech Park were allowed to remove the encroachments on their own. In some places like AECS Layout, Munekolalu, and Greenwood Regency where encroachments were cleared, the Palike did not clear the debris.  

With the survey work underway, the debris is blocking drain, resulting in dirty water stagnating. “There are children and senior citizens, and open drains can prove dangerous. We have requested the Palike to clear the debris, but they are yet to do so. Now, after rain, dirty water has stagnated on the premises as the drains are clogged. A person said that the bulldozers are being repaired, the debris cannot be removed,” said Ramesh J, manager, Greenwood Regency. “The debris will be cleared on Tuesday,” Assistant Executive Engineer Markaindaiah, told TNIE. 

