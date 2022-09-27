Home Cities Bengaluru

New deadline for Karnataka to complete TP/ZP poll process

Thereafter, the government is required to carry out the exercise of reservation.

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court directed the State Government to complete the exercise of delimitation in Taluk and Zilla Panchayats, and provide reservation to SC, ST, OBC and other categories within an additional 12 weeks, to hold elections.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while disposing of the interlocutory application filed by the state government, seeking modification of the order dated May 24, 2022.

The State Election Commission filed the writ petition seeking inter alia relief of declaration that the provisions of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act, 2021, are unconstitutional. The petitioner also sought direction to the state government to commence the process of election to all Taluk and Zilla Panchayats, in keeping with the delimitation notification dated March 30, 2021, and reservation notification dated July 1, 2021. A high court bench, by an order dated May 24, 2022, directed the state government to complete the exercise of delimitation of Taluk and Zilla Panchayats, and reservation to ST, SC, OBC and other categories within 12 weeks.

AG Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that the state government is making the effort to complete the delimitation process as well as provide reservation expeditiously. After hearing KN Phanindra, counsel for the petitioner, the order dated May 24, 2022, which provides for time limit of 12 weeks, was modified by the court with a further 12 weeks.

Comments

