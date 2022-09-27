Home Cities Bengaluru

NGO moves Karnataka HC on parallel probe into flooding

The matter was adjourned to enable petitioner’s counsel to rectify the procedural defects pointed out by the office of the registry.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)



By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya moved the Karnataka High Court, alleging that the Karnataka Lokayukta violated the law by conducting parallel proceedings on the issue of encroachment of storm water drains, on a complaint by Bagmane Developers Pvt Ltd. When the matter being heard on Monday, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said the matter will be heard on September 28, 2022.

In a PIL by Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya, it was alleged that the issues raised by the real estate firm with regard to demolition of compound wall will come under the jurisdiction of court and not under the Lokayukta.

The matter was adjourned to enable petitioner’s counsel to rectify the procedural defects pointed out by the office of the registry. The senior counsel, representing the petitioner, argued that the parallel proceedings conducted by the Lokayukta is violation of Section 8 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

