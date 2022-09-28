Bengaluru: Cops grill main accused in minor girl alcohol case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kothanur police on Tuesday questioned the prime accused after taking him into custody for allegedly forcing a minor girl to consume alcohol. The police said ex-army personnel had filed a case against seven, including his wife, alleging that they had forced his 7-year-old daughter to drink beer. An NCR was filed on Monday and based on the complaint, an investigation has begun to file FIR against the accused. During the interrogation, the accused said the family had gone to Goa for a trip where they had a party and consumed alcohol. They had taken a selfie in a group and the minor girl was also seen in the photo. The accused claimed that the girl was holding a glass of juice during the party and his father, who has a dispute with his wife, falsely made the allegations. “We have also taken the statement of the girl. Since the incident took place in Goa we may transfer the case to the police there,” an officer said. The complainant, who lives in Chennai, had separated from his wife.