Home Cities Bengaluru

 Shining light on

After the information technology (IT) company Wipro fired 300 employees for moonlighting, a can of worms has been opened surrounding ethical behaviour in the corporate world.

Published: 28th September 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Moonlighting, quiet quitting, productive paranoia

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations | SOURAV ROY))

By Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Moonlighting, quiet quitting, productive paranoia... these terms have been doing the rounds in recent times, especially after a recent controversy when IT company Wipro fired 300 employees for moonlighting. Experts weigh in.

After the information technology (IT) company Wipro fired 300 employees for moonlighting, a can of worms has been opened surrounding ethical behaviour in the corporate world. Moonlighting essentially means working another job aside from your primary occupation. In many cases of this act, the employee keeps the knowledge of the second job hidden from his parent company. Wipro chief Rishad Premji has also come under vitriol after he remarked moonlighting is cheating.

“There might be two or three reasons why an employee might be moonlighting. By moonlighting here, I mean someone doing a part-time gig on the side, in a field different from their current job. But back to what I was saying, there are frankly two reasons behind someone’s choice to moonlight. One is to have a supplement in their income as they may not be paid sufficiently in their primary job. Two, their primary job may not be very exciting and they want to do something more fulfilling or satisfying for them,” says TN Hari, co-founder of the Artha School of Entrepreneurship.

T V Mohandas Pai, current chairman of Manipal Global Education who was the former director of Infosys, feels the act of moonlighting can be considered cheating depending on the employment contract. “If the company contract prohibits an employee from having a second job, then the latter has to adhere to it. If the contract allows it, then the employee can work another job, but they have to do it in their own time and not use any of the company resources,” says Pai.

However, not every company looks at moonlighting as strictly as Wipro does. Anand K, who works in Bengaluru as a cloud consultant for a startup, believes the work culture there is not very stringent. “I have been working on another venture, which is a passion project, for the past six months. I started this to influence more people into thinking about sales as a profession. My CEO has been very supportive of it and has helped me out with many difficulties I faced in the beginning,” says Anand. Regarding the ethics of it all, Anand mentions that all is fine as long as basic business ethics are maintained. “Bengaluru is a powerhouse of talent.

The productivity of our talent will directly influence our economy. That said, I believe we should also be mindful of conflicts of interest, basic business ethics,” adds Anand. Ritesh Roy, who works in the city as an account coordinator at a US-based multimedia MNC, feels his company permits working another job as long as it’s in a different field. “We are not allowed to work full-time or part-time anywhere, as the kind of business my company deals with is quite sensitive and confidential. We aren’t even allowed to post anything about our projects or clients on social media. If we ever want to share something, we have to get approval from our HR team.

Though I have known some of my colleagues volunteering and running businesses, and some even do freelance projects, nothing is related to the work we do at our organisation,” shares Roy. Pai reiterates that not being allowed to work a second job with a competing company is the ethical norm. “Usually, your second job, if it is allowed, can not be with a competitor. If it’s any other field, it can work. Regarding the controversy surrounding Wipro, I believe what they did was right,” says Pai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro Moonlighting
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp