Home Cities Bengaluru

Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line moves a step closer to trial

While work at the Whitefield depot was delayed by rain, the landing platform is ready.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

A newly-laid road at the entrance of Whitefield depot to help transport the new Metro coaches

A newly-laid road at the entrance of Whitefield depot to help transport the new Metro coaches | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To facilitate transportation of Metro’s new coaches from Peenya to Whitefield, new roads were laid on Wednesday night at the entrance to the Whitefield depot, where the process of shifting new coaches will being soon with trial runs likely to begin in the third week of October between Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield.

Speaking to TNIE, BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said, “We will be shifting six coaches one by one in trailers during nights.” Seven new trains manufactured by BEML Ltd will be inducted in this line. The roads were laid to make them wider for transportation, he said.

While work at the Whitefield depot was delayed by rain, the landing platform is ready. “Trial runs using trolleys are already underway,” he said. “We are trying to launch by the first quarter of 2023,” he said.

FOB work to link IKEA begins
Work on the Foot Over Bridge proposed after IKEA opened has finally begun. It would connect Nagasandra Metro station to Level 1 of IKEA. “It would also link with the existing FOB which connects the other end of Tumakuru Road (Doddabidarakallu side) to the Metro station across the National Highway,” Parwez said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMRCL
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp