Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line moves a step closer to trial

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To facilitate transportation of Metro’s new coaches from Peenya to Whitefield, new roads were laid on Wednesday night at the entrance to the Whitefield depot, where the process of shifting new coaches will being soon with trial runs likely to begin in the third week of October between Baiyappanahalli and Whitefield.

Speaking to TNIE, BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said, “We will be shifting six coaches one by one in trailers during nights.” Seven new trains manufactured by BEML Ltd will be inducted in this line. The roads were laid to make them wider for transportation, he said.

While work at the Whitefield depot was delayed by rain, the landing platform is ready. “Trial runs using trolleys are already underway,” he said. “We are trying to launch by the first quarter of 2023,” he said.

FOB work to link IKEA begins

Work on the Foot Over Bridge proposed after IKEA opened has finally begun. It would connect Nagasandra Metro station to Level 1 of IKEA. “It would also link with the existing FOB which connects the other end of Tumakuru Road (Doddabidarakallu side) to the Metro station across the National Highway,” Parwez said.

